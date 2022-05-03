Heatwave: Orange Alert Issued For Telangana

HYDERABAD: With the heatwave spreading across North-West India, Telangana has also been experiencing soaring temperatures across the state for the past few days. As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad, the temperatures are going to rise further and the IMD has issued an orange alert for the next four days.



It indicates that the temperatures for the next four days across the state would be between 41 and 45 degrees Celsius. The temperatures in the state are likely to be above normal by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius at isolated places in the state for the next four days.

Nalgonda, Medak and Adilabad districts recorded maximum temperatures of 43 degrees as per the IMD reports. The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings. Green means no action is needed, yellow refers to watching and staying updated, orange means being prepared and red alert means taking action.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad and the neighbouring areas on Monday will experience a maximum of 41 degrees Celsius followed by a partly cloudy sky with moderate rains in certain parts of the city.