Heatwave Alert In Telangana On These Days

The temperatures in the Telangana state are going high. The India Meteorological Department (IMD)-Hyderabad on Tuesday issued a heatwave alert for the next two days. According to the forecast, the temperatures in the state are likely to be above normal by 2 degree Celsius to 4 degree Celsius at isolated places in Telangana between April 26 and April 28.

IMD stated that heatwave like conditions is likely to exist at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, and Jayashankar Bhupalapally districts. IMD said, "Maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal by 2°C to 4°C at isolated pockets over Telangana."

On Monday, the highest maximum temperature of 44.9 degrees Celsius was recorded at Jagitial. Hyderabad also recorded high temperatures on Monday. Here is the list of the cities where the temperature is very high.

Mallapur - Jagitial 44.9°C

Penchikalpet - Asifabad 45°C

Choppadandi - Karimnagar 44.8°C

Ramagundam - Peddapalli 44.7°C

GHMC max temp:

Uppal 40.8°C

Moulali 40.7°C

Nampally 40.4°C

Also Read: ​Quit Governor Post and Join BJP, Netizen's Advice to Tamilisai After Tweet