Heat Wave Alert For Telangana, Hyderabad Will Be Worst Hit, Says IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad has issued a heatwave alert for Telangana in the next two days. The IMD predicted that some places may reach maximum temperatures during Friday and Saturday. Along with northern Telangana, Hyderabad has the chances of being worst hit by the heatwave, officials said, adding that people should take appropriate precautions.

The IMD stated that some districts were at risk of hailstorms till April 6. The intensity of heatwave first started in Khammam district. The intensity of the first hailstorm this year was recorded in Khammam. The district has been recording maximum temperatures in a row. On Thursday, Bhadradri Kottagudem district recorded the highest temperature in the state at 44.1 degrees.

Kumarambheem Asifabad and Nizamabad districts are said to be most at risk. The IMD estimates that the maximum temperature in any area will remain at 45 degrees Celsius. Experts have urged people to be alert over rising temperatures and not to venture out during noon.

It has advised the public to avoid stepping out between 12 noon and 3 pm, apart from intake of liquid diet to avoid dehydration. K Nagarathna, the director of IMD-Hyderabad, said that under the influence of northerly winds prevailing over Telangana, the districts on the northern, north-eastern and eastern parts of the state are likely to witness heatwave conditions in the next two to three days.