Hyderabad: Following the death of four women allegedly due to complications arising out of botched up sterilisation surgery at a family planning camp at Ibrahimpatnam in Ranga Reddy district, authorities have admitted the remaining 30 women to different hospitals in the city.

According to the health authorities, thirteen women were shifted to Apollo Hospitals and remaining 17 to Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad. The doctors attending the women patients said the medical condition of the patients was stable.

Health minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday visited NIMS Hospital and inquired about the health condition of the women patients. Later, he told reporters that all women were safe and would be discharged in two-three days.

It may be recalled here that a group of 34 women underwent Double Puncture Laparoscopy (DPL) at the sterilisation camp on August 25 at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Ibrahimpatnam. After the death of four women patients, two deaths were each reported on Monday and Tuesday, the State government announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh, a double bedroom house for the family of the deceased, and admission of the surviving children in residential schools.

The autopsy reports of four women are likely to be available on Thursday. This is likely to help officials reach a conclusion on the cause of deaths.

Addressing the media Director of Public Health (DPH), Dr. G Srinivasa Rao had said on Tuesday that the government has suspended two medical officers and an inquiry has been ordered over the incident. He hoped that report would be submitted within a week.

Meanwhile, Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has demanded that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao immediately sack Health Minister T Harish Rao and hold him ‘responsible for the death of four poor women’ during a Double Puncture Laparoscopy at Ibrahimpatnam CHC earlier this week.

He also visited the Apollo Hospitals and met the women who were undergoing treatment at the private hospital. Later, he told reporters that Health Minister T Harish Rao should be held responsible for the botched sterilisation surgeries that led to the death of four women.

“The Chief Minister is not bothered about taking any action against Harish Rao, because the latter is his family member,” bandi Sanjay alleged.

