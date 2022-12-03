HCU Professor Accused of Attempting to Rape Foreign Student

Dec 03, 2022, 11:14 IST
Hyderabad: A case has been registered against a professor from Hyderabad University after a foreign student alleged that he tried to sexually assault her. 

The student, who is from Thailand, lodged a complaint with the Gachibowli Police Station. 

Police said that they have registered a case against 69 year old professor Ravi Ranjay, from the Hindi Department and took up the investigation. 

The 23-year-old victim alleged that the professor called her to his office and tried to sexually assault her. However, she managed to escape and lodged a complaint with the police. Police recorded her statement and were questioning the professor.

