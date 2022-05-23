Hayathnagar Police Arrest Inter-state Drug Peddlers Gang

Special Operation Team Sleuths of Rachakonda arrested 10 interstate drug peddlers. The cops have seized 470 kgs of Ganja, 4 cars, and Rs. 2 lakh.

According to the reports, the contraband that was seized is worth Rs. 1.20 crore. Additional CP Sudheer Babu will give the complete information regarding the crime at 11.30 AM on Monday.

On May 21st, a car with huge quantities of ganja found parked at the parking place at Bhadradri temple was moved to the Excise police station. Locals who spotted the car gave information to the excise officials.

