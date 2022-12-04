Hayathnagar: Farmhouse Rave Party Busted, 33 Engineering Students Detained

Hyderabad Task Force Police busted a rave party that was being conducted under the garb of a birthday party at a farmhouse near Pasumamula under the Hayathnagar police station limits, on Saturday night. Police detained 33 youngsters, including four women who were caught under the influence of marijuana.

As per reports the students belonged to the prominent CBIT and MGIT engineering colleges and were celebrating the birthday of one boy named Subhash. Upon receiving a tip-off that ganja and other drugs were being consumed at the party, police conducted a raid on the farmhouse. The police seized a sizeable amount of Ganja, 11 cars, one bike, and 28 mobile phones at the farmhouse.

Since all of them were students and keeping their future prospects in mind, the police are yet to register a case. Police have called the parents of the students and conducted a counseling session and sent them home. They have been called for another round of counseling on Wednesday, police said.

Meanwhile, police have registered an NDPS case against those who supplied ganja to the students at the party and are on the lookout for them. The police have also registered a case against a person for conducting the party at the farmhouse, who is said to be absconding.

