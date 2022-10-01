'Have Not Seen a More Hapless, Misinformed Union Cabinet Minister': KTR Hits Out at G Kishan Reddy

Telangana Information and Technology minister KT Rama Rao hit out at Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, accusing him of lying on Saturday in connection with the establishment of nine medical colleges in the state.

In a tweet, KTR said ''I respect you as a brother but have not seen a more hapless and misinformed union cabinet minister. You had announced that the government of India sanctioned nine medical colleges to Telangana which was an utter lie. You didn't even have the courage to apologise.''

In an another tweet, he said ''Subsequently you had announced that Union Govt intends to establish Global Centre for Traditional medicine in Hyderabad Of course as usual, your Gujarati Bosses have shifted it to their state Again, you have misled the people of Hyderabad yet you don't correct your false claim.''

He also accused the union minister of ''peddling half truths and false news just to please your bosses in Gujarat.''

''Continuing with your half-baked false propaganda, you have now started claiming that an integrated steel plant in Bayyaram is not viable as promised in AP Reorganisation Act.''

On Friday, Kishan Reddy in a presser said that the BJP never promised Telangana to establish a steel plant in Bayyaram.

Reacting to the statement, KTR demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make an official statement on why the Central government is reneging on its promises to the people of Telangana.

''It's a shame that Not a single promise made in the APRA has been kept either for Telangana or our sister state of Andhra Pradesh,'' he added.

