HYDERABAD: In a major relief to the AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, the special sessions court for MP/MLAs at Nampally metropolitan courts on Wednesday acquitted him in two hate speech cases pending against him for the past ten years for lack of sufficient evidence. The cases were pertaining to the speeches he had made in Nirmal and Nizamabad districts in 2012.

The special sessions court has acquitted the AIMIM floor leader in two cases after the prosecution has failed to prove the cases against the legislator. The court its observation stated that the acquittal was not any victory and warned him not to indulge in such provocative speeches in the future. Such speeches were not good for the integrity of the nation, the court said, and asked him to refrain from delivering any speeches to provoke communal hatred.

He was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy), 153-A (promoting enmity between two groups based on religion), and other sections. After spending 40 days in jail, Akbaruddin Owaisi was granted bail by a court. Akbaruddin, who is the younger brother of Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief, Assadduddin Owaisi, had s denied the allegations made against him.

The prosecution has also filed a forensic report obtained from the Chandigarh FSL in connection with the audio/video recording. The case was investigated by Telangana’s Crime Investigation Department (CID). This was not sufficient as supportive evidence was required for this, leading to his acquittal.

The cases were later was transferred to the special court in Hyderabad upon the Supreme Court’s direction asking all the state Governments to set up special courts for conducting trials against Members of Parliament and Member of Legislative Assemblies

There was no evidence available with the prosecution to prove the charges against the legislator, hence resulting in the acquittal” said MA Azeem counsel for Akbaruddin Owaisi, while addressing the media after the verdict was pronounced.

