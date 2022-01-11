Hashtag Rythu Bandhu KCR Trends On Social Media

Marking the occasion of crediting of Rs 50,000 Crores into the accounts of farmers, from the time of introducing the Rythu Bandhu scheme until January 10th 2022 (today), the TRS Party called for a week long celebrations in the State starting from January 3rd to January 10th, 2022.

The same celebratory mood has reflected today on Social Media too. Twitter saw a flood of tweets with the hashtag #RythuBandhuKCR. This hashtag was used by people across the sections including public representatives, farmers, and other Telangana citizens too across the globe.

This hashtag stood at the number one position on Twitter trends in India.

Pictures of farmers celebrating at Rythu Vedikas, Sankranthi Muggulu and much more were shared on Twitter using the hashtag #RythuBandhuKCR.