Has Talasani Bitten More Than He Could Chew?

When Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav dared Opposition leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka that he would take him around the GHMC area and show him one lakh two-bedroom houses under construction, he may not have thought that the Congress leader would be serious to take up the challenge. He even went over to invite Bhatti for a joint inspection. Even then he may not have expected Bhatti would join the inspection.

But, Bhatti did join and not just that, he kept count of the number of houses at each site. He even objected when Talasani showed him the houses outside the GHMC jurisdiction. Talasani, it appears, realized that he had bitten off more than he could chew. He withdrew from the joint inspection and merely furnished a list of the sites where 2-bedroom complexes were being built.

A tempered and mellowed Talasani had to admit that just 45961 houses were being constructed in the 91 areas in the GHMC. Even these houses, he admitted, were being constructed under the Jawaharlal Nehru Urban Renewal Mission of the Central Government. This meant that 20 sites were outside GHMC. Not just that , the minister said so far 632 houses in 111 locations and handed over them to the beneficiaries. This also meant that not all these 632 houses were under GHMC limits. He also admitted that close to 24000 houses would be completed only in September 2021.

Clearly, this round goes to Bhatti Vikramarka and Talasani, clearly, is found wanting in proving his point.