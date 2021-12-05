Harish Rao Shares A Thought Provoking Video On Wearing Masks

Telangana Finance, Health, and Family Welfare Minister Harish Rao shared a thought-provoking video in which one could see a beggar wearing a mask and hitting the window of the car that was stopped near a signal. Then the beggar suddenly goes back looking at the man sitting in the car and refuses to take money from him. The beggar asks the man to wear a mask and feels proud that he is wearing a mask. After seeing him, everyone wears their mask. Harish Rao shared the video with the caption, #WearAMask, #StaySafe. Here is the video, just give a look at it.

On Saturday, a total of 39,495 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus. On Saturday 72 new cases have been recorded in GHMC. Nine cases have been recorded in Medchal Malkajgiri and 21 cases from Ranga Reddy. A total of 20 cases have been reported in Sanga Reddy. 13 cases in Karimnagar, 10 cases in Suryapet, and 9 cases in Hanamkonda.

The government of Telangana is urging the people to wear masks and follow the COVID-19 guidelines strictly. Till now a total of 3.08 lakh people have been vaccinated.

A new variant, Omicron detected first in South Africa on November 25, was described as a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation. The first two Omicron cases in India were reported from Karnataka and three other cases have been reported from Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Delhi.