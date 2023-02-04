Harish Rao to Present Telangana Budget 2023 on Feb 8

The State budget for the financial year 2023–2024 will be presented in the State Assembly on Monday by Finance Minister T Harish Rao. Beginning on February 8, debate of the budget and demands will be held.

The Business Advisory Committee meeting was called by Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Friday shortly after the Governor's speech on the first day of the budget session to go through the proceedings. So, on Saturday, a discussion of the Motion of Thanks for the Governor's remarks will be held. In light of the budget announcement on February 6 (Monday), there won't be a session on February 5 or February 7. Deputy Speaker T. Padma Rao, Ministers T. Harish Rao, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Koppula Eeshwar, S. Niranjan Reddy, Gangula Kamalakar, Government Whip D. Vinay Bhaskar, and Congress floor leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka were present during the meeting.

Bhatti Vikramarka urged that the session be extended for another two days in order to thoroughly explore various people's issues. The Speaker stated that the BAC will reconvene on February 8 to decide whether to extend the session further. He promised to allow opposition parties enough time to express people's concerns. Akbaruddin Owaisi, the AIMIM floor leader, submitted a letter to the Speaker requesting that the session be held for 25 days on various matters of public concern. Meanwhile, the BAC of the State Legislative Council was held, presided over by Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, and would conduct business in the same manner as the Assembly.