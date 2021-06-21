Harish Rao Narrow Escape From Road Accident, Gunmen and Driver Injured 

Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao had a narrow escape in a road accident when a wild boar came in front of his convoy all of a sudden. The incident happened when the minister was on his way to Hyderabad from Siddipet.

As per sources, some wild boars came on the road at Bandaram in Kondapaka Mandal and one of them came in front of the Minister’s pilot vehicle. The driver applied the brakes all of a sudden thereby forcing all the others to follow suit. A bulletproof vehicle that was driving at a high speed could not be controlled and rammed into Harish Rao’s vehicle.

సిద్ధిపేట నుండి హైదరాబాద్ కు తిరుగుప్రయాణంలో కొండపాక వద్ద నా కారుకు ప్రమాధం జరిగింది. నేను క్షేమంగానే ఉన్నా. నా డ్రైవర్, గన్ మెన్ కు స్వల్ప గాయాలయ్యాయి. వారు కూడా క్షేమంగానే ఉన్నారు. దయచేసి శ్రేయేభిలాషులు, మిత్రులు ఆంధోళన చెందవద్దని కోరుతున్నా. — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@trsharish) June 20, 2021

However, the minister was left unhurt while Driver and gunmen were injured in the mishap. They were immediately shifted to Hyderabad for treatment. The Minister went to Hyderabad in another vehicle that was arranged by the officials.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao called Harish Rao and enquired about the accident.