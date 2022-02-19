Harish Rao For Humane Treatment of Patients at OGH, Gandhi Hospitals

Telangana Health Minister, T Harish Rao in a review meeting conducted on the healthcare facilities and civic works being taken up at OGH and Gandhi Hospital on Friday said that the quality of health care facilities should be improved at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) and Gandhi Hospital.

He further stated that it is important to win the confidence of patients and ensure that the patients should be treated in a humane way at OGH and Gandhi Hospital. He also added that the heads of departments must personally interact with patients in their wards. Harish Rao said, "The class IV employees, non-clinical and paramedical staff must develop the habit of respecting patients and their relatives."

He further stated that "Irrespective of whether it is day or night, quality of treatment should not be compromised. Please conduct more high-end procedures and treatment for patients from neighboring states like AP, Maharashtra, and Karnataka under Aarogyasri and Ayushman Bharat health insurance schemes."

Harish Rao praised the maternal and child healthcare facilities at Gandhi Hospital and urged the doctors to try to reduce the number of C-sections and take up more normal deliveries.

Harish Rao said that the Telangana government will ensure to have the sophisticated medical infrastructure in the hospitals so that specialist surgeons can take up kidney transplants, orthopaedic procedures like knee and joint replacement surgeries. Harish Rao asserted that civic operations that have been taken up at both the hospitals will be completed in the coming six months.

