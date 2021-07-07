Harish Rao Hints at Mini Tank Bunds in all Telangana Towns

Telangana Finance Minister, T Harish Rao, who inaugurated a mini tank bund on the outskirts of Sadasivpet town, said the Telangana government is creating mini tank bunds in all metropolitan areas throughout the State to serve as recreational sites for locals. The tank bund was built at a budget of Rs 5.5 crore by the government.

Harish Rao noted that beautification works will cost roughly Rs 1 crore and that they planned to add more beauty and recreational facilities to the Uba Cheruvu bund. He stated that in addition to establishing a play space for children, a central lighting system would be created.

Harish Rao praised the irrigation department's efforts, saying the Bathukamma Ghat on the tank's bund was well-designed. The Minister stated that they were establishing integrated vegetarian and meat markets with a budget of Rs 500 crore with the goal of improving infrastructure facilities in towns across the State.

The Minister asked the officials to complete the work within nine months after laying the foundation for the new market in Sadasivpet on this occasion.

On the borders of Sadasivpet, Harish Rao also laid the groundwork for separate vaikunta Dhams for Hindus, Christians, and Muslims. The Finance Minister stated that Rs 7.75 crore will be spent on these Vaikunta Dhams and that each would be given 5 acres of land for the purpose. He also stated that each of the three Vaikunta Dhams will receive an additional Rs 15 lakh to purchase funeral procession vehicles.

Protem Chairman of Legislative Council V Bhupal Reddy, Zilla Parishad Chairperson P Manjusri, MP Zaheerabad BB Patil, Collector Sangareddy M Hanumantha Rao, Additional Collector Rajaharshi Sha, and others were present.