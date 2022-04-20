Harish Rao Dubs Telangana Govt's Dalit Bandhu World's Best Scheme

Finance Minister T Harish Rao participated in the Dalit Bandhu programme that was conducted in the Ambedkar Stadium, Sangareddy on Tuesday. He distributed Dalit Bandhu Units to the beneficiaries. Harish Rao said that Dalit Bandhu is the world's best scheme and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has come up with the scheme only for the overall development of Dalit communities.

Dalit Bandhu is being extended to all the eligible beyond party lines. This year, the government of Telangana allotted Rs 17,800 crore in the budget to benefit about 2 lakh beneficiaries. For the first time in history, the government is spending this much money on a single scheme. Harish Rao said that the Telangana government has kept its promise of implementing the Dalit Bandhu scheme. He further stated that the beneficiaries should utilize the money they have received through Dalit Bandhu in an efficient manner.

Harish Rao toured the Zaheerabad town on cycle on Tuesday morning as part of his Nagarabata programme. He said that they have been planning to lay four-lane roads besides building Integrated Market in the town and further stated that the development works projects such as NIMZ (National Infrastructure and Investment Zone) will change the face of Zaheerabad. He said that they were spending over Rs 4,000 crore on Sangameshwara Lift Irrigation Project (SLIP) and Basaveshwara Lift Irrigation Project (BLIP).

Also Read: ​Kitab Lovers, Load The Box Book Fair 2022 Is Back! Check Venue and Dates