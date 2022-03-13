Harish Rao Congratulates AIG Chairman Dr. Nageshwar Reddy on Educator Award

Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao took to his Twitter and congratulated the chairman of Asian Institute of Gastroenterology, Dr Nageshwar Reddy as he became the first clinician scientists from India to be conferred with Distinguished Educator Awards by The American Gastroenterologist Association.

Harish Rao tweeted, "My best wishes to Asian Institute of Gastroenterology chairman Dr. Nageshwar Reddy Garu for being the first clinician scientist from India to be conferred with the “Distinguished Educator Award” by The American Gastroenterologist Association (AGA).

Asian Institute of Gastroenterology founder and chairman Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy said, "Since the inception of the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology, we gave training to more than 1,000 gastroenterologists from across the globe in advanced endoscopy procedures ensuring that they translate the knowledge gained into better patient care. This award from AGA is humbling and encourages me to take up more such educational and academic initiatives especially in developing and low-income countries."

