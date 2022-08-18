Harish Rao Censures Union Min Shekhawath's Comments on Kaleshwaram Project

Telangana irrigation minister Harish Rao came heavily on Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawath for his allegations on Kaleshwaram project. During a press conference at TRSLP office on Thursday, Harish Rao condemned the corruption allegations made by union minister Shekhawath.

Harish Rao alleged that BJP is resorting to mudslinging politics in the state. Aren't you the one who accorded the permission for construction of kaleswaram project, Harish Rao asked the minister.

"Wasn't Shekhavath lauded the project in the past. BJP has been changing words on Kaleshwaram every other day and some times contradicting themselves," Rao alleged.

Harish Rao further added that the restoration works of two pump houses of Kaleshwaram which were submerged due to heavy rains are underway and will be completed in a month.

Also Read: Poverty, Unemployment and Communalism are India’s Challenges: Kavitha on Modi’s Parivaarvaad Comment