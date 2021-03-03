Harish Confident Of TRS Win In Graduate MLC Polls

Few days left for the polling day for the two graduate constituencies of Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda, TRS leaders are busy in electioneering. Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, Ranjith Reddy, former MLC Mahendar Reddy, Tanduru MLA Rohit Reddy, MLC Candidate Vani Devi participated in a meeting held at Arya Vysya Bhavan in Tanduru.

Harish Rao commented that Telangana is the only state in the country which has Advocate welfare fund and it has been set up with a tune of Rs. 100 crore. During the formation of separate Telangana state, lawyers played a key role in the agitation. Lawyers have donated Rs. 25 crore to the state government during coronavirus pandemic time. He questioned that what Ramchandar Rao has done to the lawyers during his tenure.

After the formation of Telangana state, Tanduri division has become Tandur district. He said that the lawyers should vote for Vani Devi. He further asserted that RMPs, PMPs have supported TRS a lot and he wanted them to extend their support during the MLC elections as well. People have faced a lot of problems during coronavirus induced lockdown time.

Harish Rao told that keeping the future of children in mind, the state government has reopened the schools in Telangana. He said that Vani Devi will work for the development of the constituency. He urged everyone to vote for Vani Devi. He said that people have rejected Ramachandra Rao and said that he couldn't win MLA and MP elections. He further stated that Ramachandra Rao contested three times in 30 months and would definitely taste defeat for the third time in MLC Elections. Harish Rao said that the prices of petrol and diesel have increased during the BJP reign.

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said that the education system was severely affected due to the coronavirus. She urged everyone to vote for Vani Devi as she would strive hard for the sake of people.

