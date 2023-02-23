HYDERABAD: The condition of Dharavathi Preethi (26) a Post Graduate (PG) first-year student from the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) who attempted suicide in the MGM Hospital at Warangal on Wednesday, continues to be in critical condition. She is currently undergoing treatment after she suffered from multi-organ failure and was shifted to NIMS Hospital in the city for better treatment.A special team of doctors are currently treating Preethi and they are saying that nothing can be said as of now.

As per reports, the medico was allegedly harassed by a senior PG student from the same college identified as Dr. Saif who was working along with her in the MGM hospital.

Preethi's father Dharavathi Narender, an SI with the Railway police stated that she had informed her parents about the harassment by Dr. Saif while discharging duties in the MGM Hospital and that he would not even allow her to use the washroom for nature call. As part of the Duty Chart in the Anesthesia department, an assistant professor, a senior resident and two junior doctors at the Emergency Operation Theater (EOT) of the MGM Hospital were on duty where Preethi was working.

After she told her parents about the harassment, Narender lodged a formal complaint with the Mattewada Police. The police called KMC principal Mohan Das regarding the harassment issue and told them to take appropriate measures. Both students were pursuing their Anaesthesia under the supervision of Dr K Nagarjuna Reddy who counseled both of them.

It is reported that Dr. Saif continued harassing Preethi during duty hours and on Wednesday, Preethi requested permission to leave early which was denied. Later Preethi was found lying unconscious when the senior doctors found her in a room and started treating her immediately. She is suspected to have either taken a drug orally or through intravenous means. Whether she took an anesthesia injection or a Tramadol injection is yet to be confirmed by the doctors treating her. She is said to have failed to respond to the treatment and was said to have gone into cardiac arrest. Preethi was shifted to the NIMS Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday evening.

Sakshi reports state that no one was officially confirming which injection Preethi used to commit suicide. It is reported that Preethi searched her cell phone for information about anesthesia injections. Some doctors claim that she took Tramadol injection, which is taken in case of severe pain.

MGM Hospital Superintendent Chandrasekhar while speaking to the media about the incident said that apart from Preethi, another girl and boy who was on duty said that she had not taken any injection. After examining her, cardiac arrest was reported and the medical team immediately treated her with CPR (Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation) and provided treatment. Regarding the heart, it has been found that there is a 28 percent ejection fraction of the heart, Global hypokinesia, pancreatitis, ascites, and lung problem. Chandrasekhar also revealed that Preethi was using medicines related to a thyroid problem and mild arthritis. Her blood samples have been sent for analysis to ascertain what she medication she took while committing the drastic step.

Warangal Commissioner of Police A V Ranganath stated that the Mattewada police registered a case against Dr Saif under SC/ST atrocities act and a probe was on. The MGM hospital has also constituted a committee to conduct a detailed inquiry and a report would be submitted to the Mattewada police, KMC authorities said.

