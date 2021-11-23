Harassed By Sircilla CI, Man Attempts Suicide

A 23-year-old youth attempted suicide by consuming poison and he streamed the entire incident live on Facebook. The incident took place in Thangallapalli Mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district. The man was identified as Godisela Dileep and is a tractor driver. In the live video, he alleged that he was being harassed by Sircilla Town CI Anil Kumar and the officer has filed false cases on him and sent him to jail.

He also said that he loved a woman who is a native of Vemulawada and the police have removed all the photos of him with the woman. He further stated that the police have warned him to forget the woman and leave her. He asserted that police have been threatening him that they would open a rowdy sheet on him. He expressed his anguish that police have already sent him to jail by filing a wrong case and also told him to come to the jail as another new case was filed against him on Sunday.

Friends and locals who have seen the video informed 108. Dileep who was in an unconscious state was immediately shifted to the government hospital. Doctors said that the condition of Dileep is serious.

Anil Kumar, Sircilla Town CI said that Dileep was blackmailing the woman with photos and was demanding money from her. A case was registered against him and he was taken into custody. The woman approached the SHE team as she was unable to bear the torture of Dileep. On suggestions from the SHE team, another case was registered. CI said that they took action on Dileep according to the law.