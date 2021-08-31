Hara Bahara Campaign: Telangana to Use Drones For Afforestation

Telangana’s ITE&C Department and Forest Department have partnered with Marut Drones, a Hyderabad base drone technology startup, to launch a drone-based afforestation project named “HARA BAHARA”. This is India’s first kind of project, planting 50 lakh trees in ~12,000 hectares of land in forests across all the 33 districts of Telangana.

During the launch of AgHub at PJTSAU on 30th August, and in the presence of Hon’ble IT Minister Shri KT Rama Rao, the Seedcopter Drone by Marut Drones was unveiled along with the poster launch of “HARA BAHARA” campaign. This campaign accelerates the mission of Green Telangana under Telangana ku Haritha Haram by working in line with the vision of the Honorable Chief Minister of Telangana, Shri. Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao.

Seedcopter by Marut Drones is an aerial seeding solution for rapid and scalable reforestation. It shall bring community, science and technology together for an inclusive, sustainable and long-lasting solution. It’ll not only reverse environmental damage but also create vital employment in rural, tribal and other vulnerable communities. Its core objective is to build strong communities for afforestation and bring awareness at a grassroots level on the effects of deforestation.

This project uses drones to disperse seed balls over thin, barren and empty forest lands to turn them into the lush green abode of trees. The process begins with a field survey and mapping of the terrain area to understand the ecosystem and demarcate the areas needing urgent attention. This is used to determine the number and species of trees that can be planted in the barren land based on the soil, climate, and other parameters. The seed balls are prepared by the local women and welfare communities which are dispersed via drones in the targeted areas. Further, the area is continuously monitored to track the growth of plants sown.

Hon’ble Minister for IT, Industries, and MAUD, Shri KT Rama Rao said, “Forests are essential to maintain a clean and habitable environment for human life, and emerging technologies have potential to support the afforestation efforts. Being already at the forefront of using drones for new use-cases, we are initiating Hara Bahara to plant seeds increase the forest areas across all the districts of the state”

List of guests at the poster launch during PJTSAU’s event:

Sri K.T Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries & Commerce, and Information Technology, Govt. of Telangana

Smt. Patlolla Sabitha Indra Reddy, Hon'ble Education Minister, Govt. of Telangana

Sri. Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, Agriculture Minister, Govt. of Telangana

Sri. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Industries & Commerce, and Information Technology, Govt. of Telangana

Sri. Dr. V. Praveen Rao, Vice Chancellor, Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University