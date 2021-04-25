Happy Reunion: Bhadrachalam Woman Meets Family After Two Decades

A woman who left her home in Uttar Pradesh in a distressed state 25 years ago, finally met her son Dinesh Pal, courtesy Annam Seva Foundation of Khammam, in the presence of ASP Dr Vineeth G. She has three sons and two daughters.

The woman had a tearful reunion with her family at the very place where she lived a wretched life for nearly a decade. The stage for the reunion of Shanti Devi and her son was set at Bhadrachalam

“In December 2019, a resident called me and informed me about the woman. She was then living on the roads and pavements in the town in a makeshift tent with rags,” recollected Srinivas Rao, Annam Seva foundation’s founder. At that time, no one knew her background as she never spoke to anyone nor did she allow anyone to come near her.

With the help of the local police, the destitute was shifted to the foundation’s orphanage in Khammam. At that time, she could neither tell her name nor the details of her native place as she was mentally unsound, Srinivas Rao said. But with proper nourishment and medical care, her condition improved.

Based on the details she gave after recalling her past, Srinivas Rao contacted the police at her native place, gathered information about her and what she recollected was found to be true. He learnt that the woman’s husband died in 2013 and her children left the village in search of livelihood.

Her son and family members spoke to the woman through a video call and identified her. Dinesh came to Bhadrachalam to take his mother with him. Dinesh, who is 35 now, fell at his mother’s feet as soon as he saw her, with tears of joy rolling down his cheeks. He said that his family members thought she was dead and thanked Srinivas Rao for the care he showed towards his mother and to unite them.

ASP Vineeth appreciated and thanked Srinivas Rao for his concern towards the destitute. Local volunteers Srirangam Sampath and K Nagaraju extended support in the reunion of the woman with her family.