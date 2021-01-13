Happy Makar Sankranti 2021: Quotes, WhatsApp Greetings, Facebook Messages, Images For Friends And Family
Makar Sankranti, a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Surya and is celebrated in the month of January every year. The festival also marks the first day of the Sun's transit into Makara Rashi. The festival is celebrated with different names in different parts of the country. Magh Bihu in Assam, Maghi (preceded by Lohri) in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, Thai Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Ghughuti in Uttarakhand, Makara Sankranti in Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal.
- May Lord Suryan shower you with good health, wealth, peace, joy and happiness. A very blissful and Happy Pongal to you.
- May the auspicious festival of Pongal erase all your troubles and sorrows and may you live the happiest life. A very happy Pongal to you and your loved ones.
- Here's sending my warm greetings and best wishes to you and your loved ones on the auspicious day of Pongal.
- Here's extending my heartfelt greetings on Pongal. May you be blessed with good health and wealth aplenty - a very Happy Pongal to you.
- May this Pongal shower you with the best of joy and happiness. May there be no trace of sorrow in your life. Happy Pongal.
- May this Pongal usher in goodness, peace, health and happiness to your life. Here's sending you my best wishes and warm greetings.
- Wishing you a Pongal filled with happiness and prosperity in abundance.
- Here's wishing you happiness, peace, joy and good luck aplenty on the auspicious day of Pongal.
- A very Happy Pongal to you in advance. May you be blessed with all that you wish to have in your life.
- May the joyous festival of harvest bring joy and good luck aplenty to you and your loved ones. Happy Pongal.