Happy Birthday KCR Becomes National Trend on Twitter

Celebrities, public representatives, and citizens from across the country took to Twitter and extended birthday greetings to CM KCR and also shared photos and videos of charity works, blood donation camps which were organised marking CM KCR’s birthday.

While all the social media platforms saw great engagement with the hashtag #HappyBirthdayKCR, Twitter alone had more than one lakh tweets with the same hashtag.

#HappyBirthdayKCR was trending at the number one position at the national level on February 17.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Birthday wishes to Telangana CM Shri KCR Garu. Praying for his long and healthy life.”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin tweeted, “Birthday greetings to Hon'ble Telangana CM K.Chandrashekar Rao garu, the leader who is persistently fighting for the rights of the states and regional autonomy. Let us all work to protect the cooperative federalism and the dignity of states guaranteed by the Constitution.”

Minister KTR tweet said, “To a man, who can only dream Big, who has made impossible art of the possible, One who leads with a heart full of compassion, One who defines courage & challenges status quo. A man who I proudly call my leader & my father. May you live long & stay blessed.”

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted, “Happy birthday K. Chandrashekar Rao Garu. Wish you good health and happiness.”

President Ramnath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitaraman, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and many other national leaders conveyed birthday greetings to CM KCR on Twitter on the occasion of his birthday.

Tollywood actors Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, and Directors Gopichand Malineni, Bobby, and many other celebrities wished CM KCR on February 17.

