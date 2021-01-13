Happy Bhogi 2021: Send These Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, SMS To Your Dear Ones

Every year Sankranti is celebrated with much joy and fervour not only in the Two Telugu states but also in other parts of the country. In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Sankranti is a three day festival. The first day is celebrated as Bhogi, the second one is Makar Sankranti and the third day is Kanuma. Here are some Bhogi wishes and messages for you my dear readers.

Bhogi Messages:

On the auspicious day of bhogi, may your future be as bright as sun shine, and bring you prosperity in your life.

Flame your past in Bhogi and invite the new year with new hopes and aspirations. Happy Bhogi to all.

On the blissful occasion of Sankranti, Lohri, Pongal & Bhogi I wish you for prosperity, peace and happiness.

May the brightness of sun and merriment of Bhogi fill your year fill beautiful memories and high spirits….. Wishing you a warm Bhogi!!!

Bhogi is the way of thanking God for showering his love on us and let us make it a memorable day…. Happy Bhogi!!!

Hope you always rise high just like the colorful kites that dot the sky.

Just as the flames of bon-fire rise high, may this coming year be bright and bring prosperity in your life.

May the festive season of Bhogi bring along happiness, success, peace and prosperity into your life. Warm wishes on Bhogi to everyone.”

“Wishing you and your family a blessed and beautiful Bhogi full of high spirits, positivity and good times.”

“May this zealous festival fill your life with high spirits and great enthusiasm. Warm wishes on Bhogi to you and your loved ones.

