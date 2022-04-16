Hanuman Jayanti Is Dry Day In Telangana

In view of Hanuman Jayanthi, police said that the liquor shops and bars attached to the restaurants will remain closed from 6 am on Saturday to 6 am on Sunday. Cyberabad Police Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra on Friday issued orders to this effect.

The Commissioner in the order said that wine shops, toddy shops, and bars attached to restaurants, excluding those attached to star hotels and registered clubs in the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate will remain closed.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat also issued the same order stating the closure of liquor outlets, excluding those attached to star hotels and registered clubs in the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate from 6 am on Saturday up to 6 am on Sunday.

Tight security was in place in the city for Hanuman Jayanthi Procession in Hyderabad. The police officials had chalked out their strategies for ensuring the smooth procession. Guidelines were given to all SHOs to maintain law and order, and security arrangements, and to coordinate with field-level officers of other government departments.

