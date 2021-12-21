Hanumakonda Govt School Boy Makes It To Elon Musk's Synthesis School

WARANGAL: A sixth-class government school student Renikuntla Anik Paul from Hanumakonda, Warangal secured a seat in Elon Musk’s Synthesis School in the United States of America (USA). Sharing the good news, his father R Vijay Paul who is a teacher in a government school at Zaggergadh said that after he got to know about the Elon Musk School and its unique teaching methods wanted his son to join there. After he got to know about the admission procedure, he applied for the test.

Anil Paul cleared the Elon Musk Synthesis School entrance exam in three rounds. The entrance exam has three levels. The questions were given in the form of videos and games and examines how students answer them and assess their problem-solving skills.

The test was based on problem-solving. It also included the submission of a video round where he would have to give his response to another detailed problem. Finally, a face-to-face interview was conducted online and the wiz kid cleared all three rounds to bag a seat in Elon Musk's school.

Ankit Paul is good at computer coding and has mastered artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Python language. This apart to sharpen his mind he learned Abacus, Vedic Mathematics, and the Rubik Cube. According to his father, he sharpened his skills further during the COVID lockdown and was well supported by his mother Srujana.

As of now, Ankit will be attending online classes which will be a once-a-week enrichment program that teaches the Ad Astra concept of problem-solving. Anik who is studying Class VI in the government REC Pathak School can continue to attend his regular classes.

Synthesis School offers an innovative learning experience from that school. It is designed to cultivate student voice, strategic thinking, and collaborative problem-solving. Co-founder & Creative Director Josh Dahn said that earlier Synthesis was only available to a handful of SpaceX families. But now it has opened its doors worldwide and growing quickly.

