Hanamkonda Youth Sports Officer Chosen For World Wrestling Course

As per the information from IWF (Indian Wrestling Federation), Hanamakonda District Youth Sports Officer, Gugulothu Ashok Kumar has been selected by IWF for the United World Wrestling Level-2 Course.

The World Wrestling Federation has already recognized Ashok Kumar as a Level-1 coach. Ashok Kumar has been requested to attend specific training and take an eligibility test at Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi from November 20 to 23 in order to be qualified as a Level-2 coach. Ashok is the only wrestler from two Telugu states who have been invited to attend the Level-2 coach training course.