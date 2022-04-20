Hanamkonda: Woman Ends Life After Constable Harassment to Marry

In a very tragic incident, a woman ended her life after constable harassment to marry him. The incident took place in Shayampet mandal, Taharpur. According to the family members, Constable Sarvesh Yadav has been torturing Sangeetha who was working as a Grade-I supervisor in ICDS at Eturunagaram of Mulugu district, Telangana.

A few months ago, Sangeetha met Sarvesh Yadav who was working as a constable in the Hanamkonda Traffic division. He told that he loves Sangeetha and used to call her frequently. But Sarvesh Yadav was already married and has two children. He made Sangeetha believe that he was unmarried but the relatives of Sangeetha knew that he was married already. The parents and relatives of Sangeetha warned Sarvesh Yadav not to call her anymore.

But for the last three months, he was calling her and torturing her. Sangeetha consumed pesticide as she was unable to bear the harassment by Sarvesh. After consuming the pesticide, she telephoned her sister and told her the matter. The family members immediately rushed her to a hospital. She breathed her last while she was undergoing treatment. The family members of Sangeetha expressed severe anguish over Sarvesh Yadav.

Police have filed a case against Sarvesh Yadav and are investigating from all the possible angles to know the exact reason behind the death. The women employees have been demanding that Sarvesh should be given strict punishment as he was responsible for the death of Sangeetha.

