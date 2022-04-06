HYDERABAD: As per a compendium by the Council for Social Development (CSD) for 2019-20 it was reported that 51 percent of women in Hyderabad are either overweight or obese with Body Mass Index more than or equal to 25 kg/m2, while it was 30.1 percent for entire Telangana

The compendium was published for the Planning Department, Telangana, to strengthen the newly-formed state database and captures 99 indicators at the district level.

"(With) 14.0 per cent Kumuram Bheem Asifabad has the lowest percentage of women who are overweight or obese (BMI =25.0 kg/m2) across Telangana state in 2019-2020. 30.1 per cent 9 for Telangana in 2019-2020. (With) 51.0 per cent, Hyderabad has the highest percentage of women who are overweight or obese (BMI =25.0 kg/m2) across Telangana state in 2019-2020," the report said.

With 83.6 percent, Hyderabad has the highest percentage of women who are literate across Telangana state in 2019-2020 while it was 66.6 percent for entire Telangana and 45 percent in Jogulamba Gadwal, the lowest in the state.

The compendium provides a comprehensive statistical picture of health and demographic status in Telangana based on two rounds of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) - Round 4 (2015-2016) and Round 5 (2019-2020) conducted after the formation of the state, the report said.

K Ramakrishna Rao IAS, Special Chief Secretary (Planning) FAC, Telangana Secretariat has released a Statistical Compendium published by @CsdHyderabad on Demographic and Health Status in Telangana by comparing two rounds of the NFHS - Round 4 (2015-2016 and Round 5 (2019-2020). pic.twitter.com/tG7tAObbek — Council for Social Development (CSD) Hyderabad (@CsdHyderabad) April 5, 2022

