Apr 06, 2022, 13:25 IST
HYDERABAD: As  per a compendium by the Council for Social Development (CSD) for 2019-20 it was reported that 51 percent of women in Hyderabad are either overweight or obese with Body Mass Index more than or equal to 25 kg/m2,  while it was 30.1 percent for entire Telangana

The compendium was published for the Planning Department, Telangana, to strengthen the newly-formed state database and captures 99 indicators at the district level.

 "(With) 14.0  per cent Kumuram Bheem Asifabad has the lowest percentage of women who are overweight or obese (BMI =25.0 kg/m2) across Telangana state in 2019-2020. 30.1  per cent 9 for Telangana in 2019-2020. (With) 51.0 per cent, Hyderabad has the highest percentage of women who are overweight or obese (BMI =25.0 kg/m2) across Telangana state in 2019-2020," the report said.

With 83.6 percent, Hyderabad has the highest percentage of women who are literate across Telangana state in 2019-2020 while it was 66.6 percent for entire Telangana and 45 percent in Jogulamba Gadwal, the lowest in the state.

The compendium provides a comprehensive statistical picture of health and demographic status in Telangana based on two rounds of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) - Round 4 (2015-2016) and Round 5 (2019-2020) conducted after the formation of the state, the report said.

