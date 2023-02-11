Haj Committee of India to Receive Online Applications from Pilgrims till 10 March 

Hyderabad: Haj Committee of India has commenced receiving online applications for Hajj pilgrimage 2023 from 10th February 2023. The last date for submitting online applications along with documents is 10th March 2023.

The eligible pilgrims must possess passports which are valid till December 31, 2023. After completing the online application submission process, pilgrims are required to submit the xerox copies of first and last pages of their passports to the Telangana Hajj Committee office. Please feel free to reach out to the staff of Telangana Hajj Committee office to know more about the application process. Contact number: 040-23298793

Also Read: NEET PG 2023 on March 5 as Scheduled, Registration Window to Close on Feb 12