Kothagudem: Bhadradri Temple City’s Facebook community page has been hacked. The hackers have targeted the temple city’s community page and posted obscene images on it.

The matter came to light on Wednesday while some devotees alleged that obscene photos were being posted on the page for quite some time. They say hackers have hurt the sentiments of the devotees.

The ASP of Bhadrachalm said the police are investigating the issue after a devotee brought this issue to the notice of the police department.

Meanwhile, the temple authorities have clarified that Bhadradri Temple has no official Facebook account. They said some devotees might be running this religious page which is being targeted by the hackers.

The Bhadradri Temple Facebook’s About page shows Sireesh as its admin. The community page was started purely for connecting with the devotees and sharing the religious event information with them. The temple's Facebook page has over 50,000 followers.

