Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan To Visit Flood Hit Bhadrachalam On Sunday

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is going to visit flood-affected areas of Bhadrachalam on Sunday. She is going to start from Secunderabad on Saturday night on a train and would reach Bhadrachalam by Sunday morning. It is all known knowledge that the water level in Godavari river in Bhadrachalam town increased to a record 70 ft on Friday, way above the third warning level, causing inundation at various places of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. According to official sources, the water level in the Godavari stood at 70.70 ft at 7 PM on Friday.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar reviewed the flood situation and directed the officials to ensure that there is no loss of life due to the floods.

Bhadrachalam battles flooding after 32 years. Many places in the temple town are inundated in flood water and the government is taking all precautionary measures to shift the people to safer locations.

On the other hand, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will also conduct an aerial survey on Sunday in the rain-hit areas of Telangana.