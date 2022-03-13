Gutha Sukhender Reddy To Get Second Term As Telangana Council Chairman

TRS nominee Gutha Sukhender Reddy is set to become the Telangana Council Chairman uncontested as no other candidate has filed the nomination. As a Chairman, this will be his second term for the upper house. The election will take place at 11 am on Monday. Sukhender Reddy had filed the nomination papers for the post of Telangana Council Chairman on Sunday.

At the time of filing nomination papers, Reddy was accompanied by Ministers Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Prasanth Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod and Jagdish Reddy and as well as Assembly Secretary Narasimha Charyulu.

It may be noted here, the ruling TRS party has 34 members in the 40-member Legislative Council including six nominated members. The Council Chairman post was lying vacant for the last eight months. V Bhoopal Reddy was appointed as the Protem Chairman after the term of the then Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy expired in June last year. As Bhoopal Reddy’s term expired in January this year, AIMIM MLC Syed Aminul Hasan Jafri took over as the new Protem Chairman.

After filing his nomination, Gutha Sukhender Reddy thanked the TRS leader and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for nominating him for the second term. He also thanked the Council members for deciding against contesting the election. The TRS nominee became the Legislative Council Chairman for the first time in September 2019 and remained in the post till June 2021.