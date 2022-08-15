Gunshots of Celebratory Firing Heard on Hyderabad Outskirts, Probe On

Hyderabad: Days after Telangana minister Srinivas Goud faced criticism over opening fire at a public rally, gunshots were heard in Rachakonda Police Commissionerate limits on Monday evening. It is learnt TRS leaders were involved in a celebratory firing during a birthday celebration.

As per reports, Kandukuru mandal TRS leader Vigneshwar Reddy and Vikram celebrated the birthday of Ravinder Reddy at the Mir Hakimpet guest house. It is said the guest house belongs to Ravinder Reddy of Karmanghat in Hyderabad.

The birthday party was reportedly attended by a few TRS leaders. Sources said Vigneshwar and Vikram not only opened fire but also recorded the firing and set it as their WhatsApp status following which the visuals went viral on social media. It is not clear whether the duo fired a real bullet or dummy bullet.

Taking cognisance of the issue, Yacharam police have filed a case and started their investigations into the celebratory firing. The policemen stated to have seized an air gun, and pellets from the scene and launched a manhunt to nab the accused persons.