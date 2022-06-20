Guess What Was Khairatabad TRS MLA Danam Nagender's Traffic Challan Amount

The Hyderabad Police said that TRS MLA Danam Nagender has cleared all pending challans. During a special drive focusing on traffic violations, Banjara Hills Police on Saturday spotted a four-wheeler belonging to MLA Danam Nagender that had pending traffic challans. There were a total of 66 pending challans on five vehicles of Danam Nagender Reddy amounting to Rs. 37,365.

"During our drives for pending challans realisation, clear instructions have been issued to all Hyderabad traffic police personnel to be considerate and liberal when ladies/members of the family are travelling in the vehicle,” said the police.

According to the police, the vehicle population comprises 72% of two-wheelers, 18% of four-wheelers, and 10% of other vehicles. The traffic police is booking vehicles in the said proportion during traffic enforcement.

In the month of March, the Hyderabad Traffic Police started a one-time discount on pending traffic challans. In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Telangana police have offered to clear between March 1 and 31 all pending bills for traffic violations.The two-wheelers and three-wheelers were given 75 percent discounts, which means they have to pay only a 25 percent fine amount and light motor vehicles and heavy motor vehicles were given 50 percent discounts and the remaining 50 percent is payable. The RTC drivers have been given 70 percent discounts, which means only 30 percent of the fine amount is payable. The pushcarts vendors have been offered 80 percent discounts. The initiative got good response.

Also Read: Telangana: Etela to Get Key Post In BJP