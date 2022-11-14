GST Officials Carry Out Searches at Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy’s Sushee Infra

Hyderabad: Telangana state GST officials are carrying out searches at Sushee Infra and Mining limited owned by BJP leader Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy. The searches reportedly began at 11:30 am at their office located in Banjara Hills.

Recently,the ruling party TRS had alleged that Rajagopal Reddy’s family-owned company Sushee Infra transferred amounts to the tune of Rs 5.22 crore to the bank accounts of individuals and business organisations operating in Munugode constituency where byelections were held.

