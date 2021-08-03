Groupism In Congress Comes To Fore In Adilabad District Once Again!

Congress leader A Revanth Reddy, the newly appointed Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president announced that he is going to start Dalit Girijan Dandora on August 9, which is celebrated as World Adivasi Day from martyr's memorial, Indervelli Mandal of Adilabad district.

Mulugu MLA Seethakka visited Indervelli on Monday to check the works going on for the upcoming Dalit and Girijan Dandora. Revanth Reddy is not leaving any stone unturned to revive the Congress party in the state.

Under the leadership of Revanth Reddy, the Congress party is starting Dalit Girijan Dandora from Nirmal. Earlier, protests have been conducted in the district w.r.t increase in the prices of petrol and diesel. The protests have been organized under the leadership of Congress Party leader, former MLA, AICC Working Committee president Alleti Maheshwar Reddy in Nirmal.

Former MLC Premsagar Rao from the united Adilabad district met the PCC president and announced about Dalit Girijan Dandora. Prem Sagar is also conducting meetings and is trying to mobilise the party workers and others to make the program a success.

An internal conflict is going on in between Premsagar and Maheshwar Reddy for many days. According to the sources, Maheshwar Reddy was hurt with the unanimous decision taken by Revanth Reddy. Later, with the intervention of senior Congress leaders, the issue got resolved. Groupism exists amongst the leaders within the Adilabad district.

On the other hand, a couple of Adivasi organizations raised objections to the Congress Party's Dalit Girijan Danodra. They demanded that the Congress leadership should explain their opinion on the Lambada issue because the Congress party only merged Lambadas into the ST category. They demanded that Lambadas should be removed from the ST category.