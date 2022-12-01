Grid Dynamics Opens its First Engineering & Technology Center in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions, serving the Fortune 1000, commenced its India operations today in the most coveted location of Hyderabad; the Knowledge Park in HITECH City area. The honorable minister for IT & Urban Development, K T Rao cut the ribbon and declared the Center open for business and innovation. The plan that unfolded in May’22 finally took shape in less than six months with a sprawling state of the art 300-seater facility in Knowledge Park. The phase-1 has commenced with 150-seater with phase-2 with additional 150 seats likely to go live in Mar’23. This maiden venture in India is part of Grid Dynamics’ strategic global expansion blueprint and is expected to ultimately house a significant part of their global workforce.

“Hyderabad is a powerhouse of a diverse pool of highly talented engineers. The region is also backed by a strong ecosystem of premier engineering and management Institutes and a very supportive Government machinery that would help us scale much faster as a public company,” said Leonard Livschitz, CEO of Grid Dynamics. “We have a clear strategy to grow in India starting with Hyderabad at its core for bringing the best breed of engineers and technologists to solve the most complex business problems for our global enterprise customers. Our push for scale will be furthered by our concrete M&A strategy and technology partnerships in India.”

The honorable Minister, Mr. K. T. Rama Rao said that “Hyderabad has been at the forefront of engineering innovations and home to many large players in the Technology arena. Grid Dynamics’ choice of Hyderabad in Telangana is a clear testimony of the success of the Government’s vision for making it easy for multinational companies to operate with ease and speed. We thank Leonard Livschitz, the CEO for his faith in the broader vision of Telangana Government and deciding to become an integral part of the region’s success story. We are certain that the Hyderabad center will exceed expectations across all business dimensions and propel Grid Dynamics towards nonlinear growth at a global scale.

For Grid Dynamics, the quality of engineers and the scale needed to drive its growth are the two major components of its India strategy. It has already launched its internship program through partnerships with premier institutes namely, IIT Hyderabad, BITS, Pilani and MNIT Allahabad. This coveted 6 months internship program will commence from Jan’23. Over the last 6 months, Grid Dynamics has already hired its core leadership team in India and has already built a strong critical mass of engineers in the areas of AI, cloud, data engineering, full stack engineering and solution architecture. The company also commenced its hiring program for reputable business and technology veterans in the region to serve as coaches and mentors to its workforce. Keeping in line with its intrinsic culture of gender diversity and creating a very supportive working environment for its engineers, Grid Dynamics India would continue to strive in that direction.

Leonard Livschitz the CEO of Grid Dynamics along with Rajeev Sharma; CTO & Acting GM, India, Yury Gryzlov, COO & CEO EMEA, Vadim Kozyrkov; SVP Delivery, and Oksana Livschitz Director, Learning & Development represented Grid Dynamics. The other guests of honor for the opening ceremony event accompanying the honorable minister KT Rama Rao were the Principal Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, the Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad region Mr. Stephen Raveendra, IPS, MD of TSIIC, Mr. Narasimha Reddy, The CEO of T-Hub, Mr. Srinivas Rao Mahankali, Chief Relations Officer, Amarnath Reddy Atmakuri and the Secretary of the Society of Cyberabad Security Council, Mr. Krishna Yedula. The event was also graced by the leaders of different partner companies and the leaders from HYSEA and NASSCOM in Hyderabad.

Also Read: KTR Holds Meet on Preparations for Hyd Metro Rail Phase-II Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony