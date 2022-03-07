Grey Hounds Cover for Telangana Minister Srinivas Goud After Assassination Bid

Following allegations of a murder threat against Excise Minister Srinivas Goud, the state government has increased its protection with 20 police personnel, including six intelligence officers, ten from the city security wing, and four Greyhound officers. After Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Srinivas Goud is the second person to have the security of Grey Hounds with M44 guns. Two additional vehicles have been added to the minister's convoy.

It should be noted that the police uncovered and stopped the alleged murder plot of Mahbubnagar market committee chairman Amarendar Raju and his brothers, Raghavendra Raju, Madhusudan Raju, Nagaraju, and Munnur Ravi. According to police, the inquiry revealed that the suspects hired Farooq to kill the minister and paid him Rs 15 crore supari.

Before the 2018 Assembly elections, a murder attempt was made on a local councillor in Mahbubnagar, near Srinivas Goud's house. Differences have arisen between the camps of Srinivas Goud and Raghavendra Raju after the latter complained to the State Election Commission that the affidavit produced by Srinivas Goud had been tampered with.