HYEDRABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao is a person who has expressed the need for improving nature and greenery, said Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar. That is why the green vision program for Telangana was started in the early days of the formation of the state, he said. The results of the six-year-old Green India Challenge are now before our eyes. On this occasion, the MP said that they were planting trees with the intention of giving a green gift on the birthday of the CM (February-17). One thousand (1,000) medicinal plants were distributed to passengers arriving in Hyderabad from other places at Shamshabad International Airport as part of the crore tree planting.

Everyone was asked to take part in the event on Wednesday and volunteer to plant the plants as well as take responsibility for their care. Srinivas and Sumalata, who arrived at the airport from Cochin, received the first plant. Arun Gupta and Seema Gupta from Punjab and children Arya and Zahar from Mumbai received the plants. Passengers appreciated the plant distribution program undertaken on behalf of the Green India Challenge. Satisfied that they would grow the plants given to them with love, the passengers also wished the Chief Minister an early birthday.

Airport CEO Pradeep Panekar, who was present on the occasion, said that they have been participating in the Green India Challenge for the last three years and have been planting trees in the vicinity of the airport every year in view of the priority given by the government for greenery.

CISF Director General MK Singh and Aviation Director V.N. Bharat Reddy, Karunakar, Raghava from Green India Challenge, airport officials and staff.