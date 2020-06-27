HYDERABAD: Popular Tollywood comedian Brahmanandam joined the go green movement and accepted the challenge from television anchor Udaya Bhanu. He planted a Chikoo (Sapota) plant at his residence in Manikonda here. The pictures of Brahmanandam planting trees have started doing rounds on social media.

"Green India Challenge" initiated by Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar is witnessing the participation of people from all walks of life including politicians, officials, celebrities as well as a common man.



Thanking Santosh for initiating the campaign, Udaya Bhanu said, “Trees are the only living things on this planet which are trying to protect nature.”

She added, “Looking at Brahmanandam garu sitting on the ground and planting the plant looks like he is serving his mother (mother earth) with lots of love and care.”

Udaya Bhanu also urged people to take inspiration from him and plant more trees for a sustainable future.

As a part of this challenge, one should plant a sapling and nominate another to participate in the challenge.

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao, Kavitha, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, Jr. NTR, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Pullela Gopichand, Prabhas, VV Vinayak, Anchor Suma, Anasuya have taken up the challenge so far.

Brahmanandam was last seen in Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo for a small cameo in the song Ramulo Ramula. Brahmanandam’s last movie was Achari America Yatra which had Vishnu Manchu and Pragya Jaiswal as the lead actors.