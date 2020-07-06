HYDERABAD: As part of the third phase of Green India Challenge, Telugu actor Nakshatra planted saplings at Aadarsh Nagar in Hyderabad on Monday.

Green India Challenge co-founder Raghava nominated her and she accepted it.

The actor praised Rajya Sabha member Joginapalli Santosh Kumar for starting the movement to save nature and for a sustainable future.

“Everyone should plant trees to improve green cover in cities,” she was quoted saying by a daily.

She nominated superstar Rajinikanth, senior actor Ramya Krishna and Palasa 1978 director Karuna Kumar to take part in the challenge.

Gunfoundry Corporator Mamatha Santosh Gupta and Green India Challenge representative Kishore Goud were present.

Taking the Green Challenge to another new level, actor Prabhas of ‘Baahubali’ fame had declared that he would adopt 1,000 acres of reserve forest and develop it. He nominated his actor-colleagues from Tollywood and Bollywood, Ramcharan, Rana Daggubati and Shraddha Kapoor to take up the unique challenge.

Actress Renu Desai, Telugu comedy actor Brahmanandam, among others have also planted saplings accepting the Green India challenge.

Green India Challenge, initiated by Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar, is witnessing the participation of many people from all quarters including politicians, officials and celebrities.