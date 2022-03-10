Green Field Mega Dairy Plant To Come Up In RR District:Talasani Srinivas Yadav

HYDERABAD: In an effort to expand and improve Vijaya Diary, the Telangana government plans to set up a Green Field Mega Dairy Plant at Maheshwaram Mandal of Ranga Reddy district. Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Talasani Srinivas Yadav while informing the State Assembly about the government’s plans, said this mega plant will be set up under the Dairy Processing & Infrastructure Development Fund scheme with an outlay of Rs 246.26 crore.

Srinivas Yadav was replying to a question raised during question hour. Informing that the project work is under progress, he said the plant will process 5 lakh litres per day. The present milk production in the state is 162.68 lakh litres per day, the Minister said.

The state government introduced the Animals Distribution Scheme to benefit 2.13 lakh members of co-operative dairies in the state. Adding that the government is providing Rs 4 cash incentive per litre to the dairy farmers for supplying milk to the four co-operative dairies, he said under the scheme a subsidy of 75 percent to SC and ST dairy farmers and 50 percent to the other beneficiaries would be given.