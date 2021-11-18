Green Building Projects: Telangana Among Top 5 States

Telangana has risen to the top five states in terms of green building concept. The Indian Green Building Council (ICBC), the top organisation leading the green building movement across the country, has registered 475 projects. Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka are the other four states. This translates to 320 million square feet of commercial, apartment, and villa space where 93 of these have previously been certified. In Hyderabad alone, 405 IGBC-registered projects total 292 million square feet of green space. There are as many as 86 IGBC-certified projects.

The IGBC also collaborated closely with the Government of Telangana to convert existing IT parks in Cyberabad into Green Buildings.

Green buildings strive to save water and energy, improve material efficiency, and improve interior air quality, among other things. The extra cost of employing green materials is now around 5% more than the cost of typical building materials. This was almost 20% higher in the early days of the green movement, which began in 2003.

Principal Counsellor, CII-Sohrabji Green Business Centre, M Anand said, "The government, building material producers and suppliers, and other stakeholders have been trying to reduce prices in order to encourage more use of green principles in construction."

The CII-Godrej GBC building at Hitec City launched the green building movement in Hyderabad. In 2004, this structure became India's first Platinum-rated green building.

Glass and glazing systems for reducing air-conditioning load, ultra-low flow and flush fixtures for reducing water consumption, people-friendly finishing products like paints, adhesives, sealants, Internet-based smart lighting system, and smart energy and water metering systems are among the products and technologies available.

"There is a glass that can change colour dynamically depending on the time of day. It will become dark throughout the day and bright at night. It has an unique coating that prevents heat from passing through it," he said.

From November 18 to 21, the CII's Indian Green Building Council will hold the 19th edition of the 'Green Building Congress (GBC21)' digitally on the CII HIVE platform. The World Green Building Council is a supporting partner for this major event, in which 10 nations will take part. The online exhibition will run for a month and will feature building technology, 500 goods, and services.