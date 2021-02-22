Graduate MLC Polls: KCR Picked Vani Devi For Political Gains, Says Ponnam

TRS on Sunday announced former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao's daughter S Vani Devi as the candidate for the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar Graduates MLC Poll.

Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar Reddy said that KCR picked PV Narasimha Rao's daughter for some political gains. He lashed out at KCR and said that if they have respect for PV Narasimha Rao, wants to honour him, then she can be given a Rajya Sabha seat or can be given a chance to contest as MLC in governor quota.

He further added that KCR is playing cheap tricks by bringing Vani into the picture. He pleaded Vani not to fall prey to KCR's words and asked her to think twice before filing nomination papers for MLC Elections.

Vani was born in Vangara in Karimnagar district and she is the founder of Sri Venkateshwara Group of Institutions. Elections to Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam graduate seats are going to be held on March 14. Rajeshwar Reddy has been fielded once again by the pink party from the Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam constituency.