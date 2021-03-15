Graduate MLC Elections: Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Constituency Record 75pc Polling

Nalgonda: Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates constituency polling concluded peacefully across all three erstwhile districts. About 74 polls percent was reported in Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduate MLC elections as 3,74,117 voters participated in the polling as against 5,05,565 total voters.

The highest poll percentage of 83.37 percent was reported in Jangaon district as 17,658 voters participated in the polling as against total voters of 21,213. The lowest poll percentage of 65 was reported in Warangal Urban as 43,146 voters cast their vote against the total voters of Warangal Urban district.

About 82.29 poll percentage was reported in Siddipet district as 2,946 votes polled out of total voters of 3,584. The poll percentage of 77.78 was recorded in Warangal Rural as out of a total of 33,969 electors, 26,421 voters were exercised their franchise in the district. Out of a total of 36,633 electors, 28,574 voters cast their vote in Mahabubabad district, which was 78 poll percentage.

About 79.38 poll percentage was reported in Mulugu district as 8194 voters participated in the polling as against total voters of 10323. In Jayashanker Bhupalapalle district, 69 poll percentage was reported as 8829 voters cast their vote against a total of 12,796 voters. While 73 poll percentage was reported in Badadri district as 31156 voters participated in the polling as against total 42679 electors. Out of a total of 87,172 voters in the Khammam district, 66251 electors participated in the polling, which was 76 poll percentage.

About 80 poll percentage was reported in Yadadri-Bhongir district as 30,694 voters participated in the polling as against a total of 38,367 voters. In all, 72 poll percentage was reported in Suryapet district as 44369 graduate voters cast their vote as against total electors of 61624. Out of a total of 90,826 voters in the Nalgonda district, 65,849 voters participated in the polling, which was a 72.50 poll percentage.

Returning Officer and Nalgonda district collector Prashat Jeevan Patil monitored the polling process of Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduate MLC elections from the Command Control Centre, which was set up in the district collectorate of Nalgonda.

After completion of polling, he held a meeting with the nodal officers on the premises of Telangana Warehouse Corporation godown at Arjalabavi and discussed the storage of the ballot boxes in the strong room. He said that the ballot boxes, which would be brought from different polling stations to Nalgonda, would be kept in a strong room of the Warehouse Corporate godown. The ballot boxes would be kept in the strong rooms district-wide and foolproof security would be made at the strong rooms.