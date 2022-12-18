‘Graduate Beggars’ Hold Novel Protest Over Unemployment in Hyderabad Metro

Dec 18, 2022, 19:21 IST
Hyderabad: Highlighting the unemployment in Telangana, the BJP youth members held a novel protest in Hyderabad Metro trains. 

The BJP members dressed in robes of graduates went around in metro trains with a begging bowl in their hands seeking alms from the commuters. 

The saffron party functionaries who called themselves as ‘graduate beggars’, said the KCR government has failed to fulfill the promise of paying unemployment allowance to the educated unemployed youth. The protest was led by BJP Medchal district secretary Vijjith Varma. 

