‘Graduate Beggars’ Hold Novel Protest Over Unemployment in Hyderabad Metro

Hyderabad: Highlighting the unemployment in Telangana, the BJP youth members held a novel protest in Hyderabad Metro trains.

The BJP members dressed in robes of graduates went around in metro trains with a begging bowl in their hands seeking alms from the commuters.

The saffron party functionaries who called themselves as ‘graduate beggars’, said the KCR government has failed to fulfill the promise of paying unemployment allowance to the educated unemployed youth. The protest was led by BJP Medchal district secretary Vijjith Varma.

Also Read: Resurgence of Measles in India: State Governments on Alert, Kids are Being Administered Vaccines

Dressed in robes and referring to themselves as "graduate beggars", BJP youth members, led by @VijjithVarma, went around asking for alms in the #Hyderabad metro as part of a symbolic protest against unemployment in the state. pic.twitter.com/kf2JUa0wje — Paul Oommen (@Paul_Oommen) December 17, 2022

(With inputs from IANS)